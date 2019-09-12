Rupee rises for 6th day, spurts 52 paise to 71.14 vs USD on trade truce hopes

Continuing its winning run for the sixth straight session, the rupee climbed 52 paise to end at 71.14 against the US dollar on September 12 as signs of easing trade tensions between the US and China buoyed global markets.

Easing crude oil prices and fresh foreign capital inflows provided further support, forex traders said.

The Indian currency has appreciated by 125 paise in the last six trading sessions.

At the interbank foreign exchange market on September 12, the local unit opened on a strong note at 71.46 and shuttled between a high of 71.00 and low of 71.46. It finally closed at 71.14, showing a gain of 52 paise over its previous close.

The rupee had settled at 71.66 against the greenback on September 11.

In a major boost to investor sentiment globally, China on September 12 welcomed US President Donald Trump's "goodwill" gesture to postpone a planned tariff hike on Chinese products, as the two countries warmed up to each other ahead of next month's talks to end their bruising trade war.

"Along with the other Asian currencies, Indian rupee also gained amid ease of trade tensions between US-China," said V K Sharma, Head PCG and Capital Markets Strategy, HDFC Securities.

President Trump said on September 11 that he had delayed his proposed increased tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods from October 1 to October 15.

Earlier, China on September 11 unveiled the first set of US goods to be excluded from the first round of additional tariffs on US products.

Sharma further said spot USD/INR is expected to witness weakness with downside support at 70.50 and resistance at 71.60.

Forex traders said the Indian currency gained following easing crude oil prices. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, slipped 1.13 percent to trade at $60.12 per barrel.

Foreign fund inflows and weakening of the American dollar vis-a-vis other currencies overseas also supported the local unit.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital market, putting in Rs 783.55 crore on September 12, according to provisional exchange data.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.13 percent to 98.51.

The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.64 percent on September 12.

On the domestic market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled 166.54 points, or 0.45 percent, lower at 37,104.28. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty fell 52.90 points, or 0.48 percent, to close at 10,982.80.