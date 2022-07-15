Rupee at record low but IT stocks stay downhill; mid-caps to outperform blue-chips: Analysts

IT stocks, Buzzing Stocks

Rupee is hovering on its lifetime low against the US dollar and seems to depreciate further with the exchange rate down to 80, but the IT sector has failed to respond to the situation.

The IT index has underperformed the Nifty in the last one year, shedding as much as 15 percent as against the benchmark in the same period, despite a weak currency.

The stock market has been under pressure from a host of macro concerns such as a surge in inflation and the Russia-Ukraine war. Sensex was trading at 53,414.50 while Nifty at 15,950 mark around 12:08pm today.

The IT index was down half a percent, largely dragged by Wipro, Corforge, HCL Tech and TCS which were down 1-2 percent each.

The revenue growth for the IT sector during the quarter ended March 2022 was merely 1 percent over the December quarter, while it was 19 percent over the year-ago period, as per the data available on AceEquity.

According to Sumit Pokharna, Vice President of Fundamental Research at Kotak Securities, Nifty IT Index has lost 31.6 percent year-to-date because of rising concerns of margin pressure, supply side shortages, recession in client-centric regions, correction by global peers and relentless selling by FIIs.

The benchmark Nifty 50, in contrast, has corrected by merely 7.9 percent during the period.

"From January 2022 till date, L&T Infotech's share price has corrected by 45 percent, Wipro’s 44 percent, MindTree's by 40 percent, HCL Tech's by 32 percent, making the Nifty IT index an underperformer. Larger IT companies like TCS has fallen by 20 percent and Infosys by 24 percent during the period," Pokharna said.

"It is expected that global IT spending will grow by 8 percent in CY2022/ FY2023 and 3-4 percent in CY2023/FY2024. We do expect some moderation in IT spending in growth for a short period and expect normalisation subsequently," he added.

Omkar Tanksale, Research analyst at Axis Securities, believes that as the market sees a potential slowdown in business, it is anticipated that companies will function under the same trend.

"Although the scrips have faced heavy corrections in the last months, the probability of them dipping further remains evident. Mid-cap IT companies are likely to perform better than blue chip companies as their contract sizes are lower and growth is on a lower base," he said.

