Ruchira Papers: Profit soars, sector tailwinds pave the way for valuation re-rating

Khushboo Rai   •

Blockbuster earnings in Q2, aided by robust growth in volumes and realisations

 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Established market presence through a wide distribution network Improving scale of operations Diversified product profile, healthy market position New products to support margins Valuation reasonable in the context of strong sector tailwinds Ruchira Papers Ltd. (RPL; CMP: Rs 127; M Cap: Rs 380 crore) has been expanding its operations with a well-diversified product mix, capitalising on the growing niche, value-added products. This helped the company to maintain brand-driven revenue growth. The increased replacement of plastic packaging and the revival of the wedding market post COVID, led...

