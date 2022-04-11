English
    Ruchi Soya to be re-branded as Patanjali Foods, stock gains 4.9%

    The company will also be looking to evaluate the most efficient mode of enhancing synergies with Patanjali Ayurveda's food portfolio

    Gaurav Sharma
    April 11, 2022
    The board of Ruchi Soya Industries has given its approval to change the name of the company to Patanjali Foods Limited or any other name as may be made available by the Registrar of Companies.

    The authorities were informed of this decision in a regulatory filing on April 10. The company will also be looking to evaluate the most efficient mode of enhancing synergies with Patanjali Ayurveda's food portfolio which might ultimately result in the merger of Patanjali’s food business with that of Ruchi Soya's, it said.

    Baba Ramdev-backed Ruchi Soya Industries continues to hog the limelight these days. Recently it completed its follow-up public offer (FPO) of Rs 4,300 crore during which the Securities and Exchange Board of India had set up a new precedent allowing a window to the investors to the FPO to withdraw their applications, citing illicit campaigning by the company to lure investors into the issue.

    The company had last week tweeted about the repayment of loans to banks worth Rs 2,925 crore. By doing so, it also became a debt free company.

    The stock markets reacted positively to this development as the stock of Ruchi Soya opened with a gain of Rs 45.55 - up 4.9 percent - on April 11 at the National Stock Exchange. At 1pm, the stock was trading higher by Rs 47.55 or 5.15 percent from its previous close. Sensex and Nifty, though, were trading lower by 0.25 and 0.41 percent.

    The stock has gained 3.7 percent in the past one week and 21.2 percent in the past one month.



    #Baba Ramdev #Market Edge #Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd
    Apr 11, 2022
