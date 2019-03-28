Ruby Mills adds 3% even after labour unrest halts production

Shares of Ruby Mills gained 3 percent intraday on March 28 despite production coming to a standstill at the processing plant at Kharsundi due to labour unrest.

The company in its BSE release said that workers at the processing plant in Kharsundi resorted to an illegal strike from March 27 despite the company executing terms of the 4-year Wage Agreement between them.

The company further said that the management is taking requisite steps to stop the disruption. Nonetheless, the production at the processing plant has stopped for now.

At 1016 hours, Ruby Mills was quoting Rs 279, up 3.09 percent on the BSE.