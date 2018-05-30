RPP Infra Projects surges 5% on orders win worth Rs 99 crore

Shares of RPP Infra Projects rose 5 percent intraday Wednesday as company bagged order from Kerala Infrastructure and Technology.

The company has bagged an order for education infrastructure division (government of Kerala undertaking) worth of Rs 31.8 crore and Central Public Works Department, Trichy, Tamilnadu worth of Rs 67.9 crore.

The orders include, modernization of schools as centers of excellence and metterment of infrastructure facilities in other schools (Thrissur District) for worth of Rs 31.8 crore. The said work to be completed within 9 months.

The other order include, construction of AMK 339 project for HAAP at Trichy worth of Rs 67.9 crore. The said work to be completed within 14 months.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 325.30 and 52-week low Rs 206.10 on 15 February, 2018 and 11 May, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 21.61 percent below its 52-week high and 23.73 percent above its 52-week low.

At 14:42 hrs RPP Infra Projects was quoting at Rs 259.90, up Rs 12.30, or 4.97 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil