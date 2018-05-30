App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 30, 2018 02:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RPP Infra Projects surges 5% on orders win worth Rs 99 crore

The company has bagged an order for education infrastructure division (government of Kerala undertaking) worth of Rs 31.8 crore and Central Public Works Department, Trichy, Tamilnadu worth of Rs 67.9 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of RPP Infra Projects rose 5 percent intraday Wednesday as company bagged order from Kerala Infrastructure and Technology.

The company has bagged an order for education infrastructure division (government of Kerala undertaking) worth of Rs 31.8 crore and Central Public Works Department, Trichy, Tamilnadu worth of Rs 67.9 crore.

The orders include, modernization of schools as centers of excellence and metterment of infrastructure facilities in other schools (Thrissur District) for worth of Rs 31.8 crore. The said work to be completed within 9 months.

The other order include, construction of AMK 339 project for HAAP at Trichy worth of Rs 67.9 crore. The said work to be completed within 14 months.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 325.30 and 52-week low Rs 206.10 on 15 February, 2018 and 11 May, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 21.61 percent below its 52-week high and 23.73 percent above its 52-week low.

At 14:42 hrs RPP Infra Projects was quoting at Rs 259.90, up Rs 12.30, or 4.97 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on May 30, 2018 02:52 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.