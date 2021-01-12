RPP Infra Projects stock price jumps 4% on bagging order worth Rs 232 crore from Highways Department

Infra

RPP Infra Projects share price jumped 4 percent intraday on January 12 after the company bagged new work order from the Highways Department.

"RPP Infra Projects Limited is pleased to announce a new work order for an amount of Rs 231.77 crore from the Highways Department for “Chennai Kanyakumari Industrial Corridor Projects,” the company said in an exchange filing.

"The company has to execute these orders within a period of 24 months. The above work order has been awarded to the joint venture, RPP-RK (JV), where the Company holds 60 percent of the shares and joint venture partner R.K. Infra Corp. Pvt Ltd., holds 40 percent of the shares. The work order will be executed by RPP Infra Projects Limited subject to completion of formalities," the company added.

The stock was trading at Rs 69.55, up Rs 2.45, or 3.65 percent at 11:25 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 70.30 and an intraday low of Rs 67.10.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the stock is showing strong momentum: price above short, medium and long term moving averages. The Company has low debt and has been witnessing growth in net profit with increasing profit margin (QoQ).

Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.