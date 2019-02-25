RPP Infra Projects rises 4% on order wins worth Rs 106 crore

Shares of RPP Infra Projects rose 4.6 percent intraday Monday as company bagged order worth Rs 106 crore under PMAY.

The company has secured a LoA (Letter of Acceptance) worth Rs 106.7 crore from the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board for construction of 972 tenements at Moorthingar Street in Chennai.

This project falls under the prestigious Housing for All (PMAY) scheme of the Government of India.

Company's order book at the end of Q3FY19 stood at over Rs 1555 crore & the company has won new orders worth over Rs 490 crore after Q3FY19.

At 12:35 hrs RPP Infra Projects was quoting at Rs 108, up Rs 1.05, or 0.98 percent on the BSE.