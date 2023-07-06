RPP Infra Projects hit 52-week high on Rs 289.30-crore order wins

RPP Infra Projects: The infrastructure company has received a letter of acceptance for a flyover project worth Rs 125.85 crore in Tamilnadu on EPC mode; beautification work worth Rs 41.15 crore of Vandiyur tank in Madurai City Municipal Corporation; and project work worth Rs 122.3 crore from various town panchayat for improvements to existing water supply distribution system and providing house service connection. The order book as on June 30 is Rs 3,240 crore.

RPP Infra Projects share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 66.07, gaining 15 percent in the early trade on July 6 after the company announced bagging a Rs 289.30-crore. order in Tamil Nadu

RPP Infra Projects has received a letter of acceptance for a new project for rectification of "black spot" by constructing a three-lane additional flyover at Uthamasolapuram, with a vehicular underpass at a different location on the Salem-Kumarapalaym section of NH-544 in Tamil Nadu on EPC mode.

The contract value is Rs 106.65 crore (Including GST) and to be executed in 12 months.

The other contract is ECO-Restoration/Rejuvenation and beautification of Vandiyur Tank in Madurai City Municipal Corporation, at a contract price of Rs 41.15 crore (Including GST).

The work order is to be completed in 18 months.

The company also received contracts from various town panchayat for improvements to water supply system and providing house service connection, at Odugathur, Pallikonda, Othakkalmandapam, Kannampalayam, Nilakkottai for a value of Rs 122.37 crore (including GST)

As on June 30, the company's order book stood at Rs 3,240 crore.

At 9.30 am, RPP Infra Projects was quoting at Rs 65, up Rs 7.74, or 13.52 percent on the BSE.