RPP Infra Projects gains 5% on new order win in Myanmar

Shares of RPP Infra Projects added more than 5 percent intraday on September 25 after the company bagged an order worth Rs 414 crore in Myanmar.

The company, along with its JV partner, has won an order for the construction of a two-lane road from Kaletwa to the India-Myanmar border in the Chin state of Myanmar.

This new project worth Rs 414 crore, marks the diversification of RPP Infra Projects into the new geographical international location of Myanmar.

RPP Infra’s order book at the end of FY19 stood at Rs 1,944 crore.

The company is well on its way to meet its order inflow aim of Rs 12,000 million in FY20.