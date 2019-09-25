RPP Infra Projects gains 5% on new order win in Myanmar

RPP Infra’s order book at the end of FY19 stood at Rs 19,440 million.
Shares of RPP Infra Projects added more than 5 percent intraday on September 25 after the company bagged an order worth Rs 414 crore in Myanmar.
The company, along with its JV partner, has won an order for the construction of a two-lane road from Kaletwa to the India-Myanmar border in the Chin state of Myanmar.
This new project worth Rs 414 crore, marks the diversification of RPP Infra Projects into the new geographical international location of Myanmar.
RPP Infra’s order book at the end of FY19 stood at Rs 1,944 crore.
The company is well on its way to meet its order inflow aim of Rs 12,000 million in FY20.At 1010 hrs, RPP Infra Projects was quoting at Rs 109.05, up Rs 0.25, or 0.23 percent.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.