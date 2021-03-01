RITES share price up 7% on bagging orders worth Rs 93.18 crore

live bse live

RITES share price added 7 percent intraday on March 1 after the company secured major orders worth Rs 93.18 crore.

It got a Rs 67.18-crore order for signalling works from the ministry of railways. It also bagged the extension of general consultancy work for the Nagpur metro rail project and GEC positions from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation amounting to Rs 26 crore.

At 1504 hours, RITES was quoting at Rs 259.55, up Rs 14.65, or 5.98 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 321 on February 26, 2020 and 52-week low of Rs 191 on March 24, 2020. It is trading 19.14 percent below its 52-week high and 35.89 percent above its 52-week low.