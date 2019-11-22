RITES share price slips 3% as govt to sell stake

RITES share price slipped more than 3 percent intraday on November 22 after government said it was going to sell 2.5 crore shares in the company.

The President of India, acting through and represented by the Ministry of Railways, Government of India, a promoter of RITES, proposed to sell up to 2,50,00,000 equity shares (representing 10% of the total issued and paid-up equity share capital of the company) on November 22 for non-retail investors only and on November 25 for retail investors and for non-retail investors, it said.

The government has an option to additionally sell up to 1,25,00,000 equity shares—representing 5%—in the event of oversubscription.

The floor price for the offer for sale is Rs 293.5 per share.

As per BSE shareholding for the quarter ended September 2019, the promoter is holding 87.40 percent (21,85,00,000 equity shares) in the company.