Last Updated : Nov 22, 2019 10:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RITES share price slips 3% as govt to sell stake

The floor price for the offer for sale is Rs 293.5 per share.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

RITES share price slipped more than 3 percent intraday on November 22 after government said it was going to sell 2.5 crore shares in the company.

The President of India, acting through and represented by the Ministry of Railways, Government of India, a promoter of RITES, proposed to sell up to 2,50,00,000 equity shares (representing 10% of the total issued and paid-up equity share capital of the company) on November 22 for non-retail investors only and on November 25 for retail investors and for non-retail investors, it said.

The government has an option to additionally sell up to 1,25,00,000 equity shares—representing 5%—in the event of oversubscription.

Close

As per BSE shareholding for the quarter ended September 2019, the promoter is holding 87.40 percent (21,85,00,000 equity shares) in the company.

At 0949 hours, RITES was quoting at Rs 297.40, down Rs 8.45, or 2.76 percent, on the BSE.

First Published on Nov 22, 2019 10:14 am

