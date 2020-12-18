RITES share price sheds 3% despite major order win

live bse live

RITES share price shed 3 percent intraday on December 18 despite the company won a major order for Project Management Consultancy work.

The company fees for the said work will be Rs 62 crore.

The company has secured a Project Management Consultancy work for the Development of Greenfield Port at Machilipatnam in Krishna District of Andhra Pradesh.

At 14:46 hrs RITES was quoting at Rs 271.35, down Rs 6.10, or 2.20 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 331.00 and 52-week low Rs 191.00 on 29 January, 2020 and 24 March, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 18.02 percent below its 52-week high and 42.07 percent above its 52-week low.