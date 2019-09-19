RITES gains 2% on Rs 160 crore export order win

Shares of RITES added 2 percent in early trade on September 19 after the company bagged a major export order from Sri Lanka.

The company has signed a contract with the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation, Sri Lanka to supply two additional fully air-conditioned Diesel Multiple Unit train sets, for $22.4 million (Rs 160 crore).

The company has just completed supply of six sets of DMU coaches to Sri Lanka with State-of-the-art features and amenities, under a previous contract.

The supply under the new contract will be done in FY 2020-21.