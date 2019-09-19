App
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2019 09:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RITES gains 2% on Rs 160 crore export order win

The supply under the new contract will be done in FY 2020-21.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of RITES added 2 percent in early trade on September 19 after the company bagged a major export order from Sri Lanka.

The company has signed a contract with the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation, Sri Lanka to supply two additional fully air-conditioned Diesel Multiple Unit train sets, for $22.4 million (Rs 160 crore).

The company has just completed supply of six sets of DMU coaches to Sri Lanka with State-of-the-art features and amenities, under a previous contract.

Close

The supply under the new contract will be done in FY 2020-21.

At 0927 hrs, RITES was quoting at Rs 238.15, up Rs 2.95, or 1.25 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Sep 19, 2019 09:36 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

