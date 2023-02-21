 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Ritco Logistics shares rise; MD Elwadhi given additional charge as CEO

Suchitra Mandal
Feb 21, 2023 / 10:37 AM IST

Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Elwadhi, who has over 35 years of experience in transportation and logistics, will be replacing Mr. Dhananjay Prasad, who resigned from Ritco Logistics after serving as the Chief Executive Officer for five years.

Ritco Logistics: Dhananjay Prasad resigns as CEO of Ritco Logistics, promoter Sanjeev Kumar Elwadhi to be new CEO. Dhananjay Prasad has resigned after completing 5-year tenure with Ritco Logistics as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and decided not to continue for another term. Sanjeev Kumar Elwadhi, Promoter and MD of the company is going to be the new CEO for a tenure of 5 years.

Ritco Logistics, an end-to-end supply chain services provider, were up 1.5% on Tuesday after the company gave additional charge of CEO to Sanjeev Kumar Elwadhi, presently Managing Director, and also promoter director.

Elwadhi, a 35-year veteran in transportation and logistics, replaces Dhananjay Prasad, who resigned from Ritco Logistics after serving as the Chief Executive Officer for a tenure of five years.

Follow our live blog for all the market action

As per the company filing, “Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Elwadhi, has been promoter Director of the Company and has been MD of the company since 22nd May 2018. He possesses over 35 years of experience in the sphere of transportation and logistics.”