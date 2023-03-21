 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RIL snaps 8-day losing streak; CLSA sees 34% upside

Suchitra Mandal
Mar 21, 2023 / 01:11 PM IST

Brokerage firm CLSA expects multiple positive triggers for Reliance in H2FY24 including ramp-up of FMCG business, launch of Airfiber to catapult wireless broadband penetration, a new affordable 5G smartphone and IPO of Jio and/or retail.

Reliance Industries' share price had fallen around 20 percent over the last 4 months and 10 percent in one year

Share price of Reliance Industries Ltd. inched 3 percent higher on March 21, snapping its eight-day losing streak. At 11:48 am, the scrip was trading 2.93 percent higher on the NSE at Rs 2,265.70. The stock price had fallen around 20 percent over the last 4 months and 10 percent in one year.

Brokerage firm CLSA reiterated 'buy' rating on the stock and believes lack of any major announcements has kept the stock subdued over the last 18 months which is currently trading just 5 percent above conservative valuation.

According to the brokerage, the current price does not reflect any value to RIL’s new energy foray and is at the same equity valuation for Jio and retail at which stakes were sold to private equities nearly three years ago. It has valued RIL’s O2C (oil to chemicals) segment at a conservative 15 percent discount to the agreed EV (enterprise value) of $75bn for the unsuccessful stake sale to Aramco.