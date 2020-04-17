App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2020 10:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RIL share price up 2% on raising Rs 8.5K cr via bonds; CLSA maintains 'buy'

CLSA has a buy call on the stock and has cut target to Rs 1,500 from Rs 2,010 per share.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has made a contribution of Rs 500 crore towards the PM-CARES fund. The company has also donated Rs 5 crore each to the governments of Maharashtra and Gujarat to support their fight against the coronavirus pandemic. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has made a contribution of Rs 500 crore towards the PM-CARES fund. The company has also donated Rs 5 crore each to the governments of Maharashtra and Gujarat to support their fight against the coronavirus pandemic. (Image: Moneycontrol)
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The share price of Reliance Industries jumped over 2 percent in the morning trade on April 17 after the company raised Rs 8,500 crore through bonds after the Reserve Bank of India decided to provide additional liquidity to banks to fund firms impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

Global research firm CLSA has a buy call on the stock and has cut target to Rs 1,500 from Rs 2,010 per share. It is of the view that Q4 standalone profit is likely to fall 16 percent QoQ, adding that Jio’s EBITDA may rise 16% QoQ and Retail by 42% YoY.

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries and Facebook are exploring the possibility of creating a multipurpose app, similar to Chinese super-app WeChat, by leveraging the WhatsApp platform and user base, said four people familiar with the matter. The two would bring in funding, technical knowhow and domain expertise for the project, they said, according to a report by the Economic Times.

Close

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

related news

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 17, 2020 10:21 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Reliance Industries

most popular

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Apple's new budget iPhone unlikely to make splash in China where 5G now commonplace

Apple's new budget iPhone unlikely to make splash in China where 5G now commonplace

The Jet Airways story: How the airline that brought 'joy to flying' got grounded on April 17, 2019

The Jet Airways story: How the airline that brought 'joy to flying' got grounded on April 17, 2019

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.