RIL share price up 2% on raising Rs 8.5K cr via bonds; CLSA maintains 'buy'

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has made a contribution of Rs 500 crore towards the PM-CARES fund. The company has also donated Rs 5 crore each to the governments of Maharashtra and Gujarat to support their fight against the coronavirus pandemic. (Image: Moneycontrol)

The share price of Reliance Industries jumped over 2 percent in the morning trade on April 17 after the company raised Rs 8,500 crore through bonds after the Reserve Bank of India decided to provide additional liquidity to banks to fund firms impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

Global research firm CLSA has a buy call on the stock and has cut target to Rs 1,500 from Rs 2,010 per share. It is of the view that Q4 standalone profit is likely to fall 16 percent QoQ, adding that Jio’s EBITDA may rise 16% QoQ and Retail by 42% YoY.

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries and Facebook are exploring the possibility of creating a multipurpose app, similar to Chinese super-app WeChat, by leveraging the WhatsApp platform and user base, said four people familiar with the matter. The two would bring in funding, technical knowhow and domain expertise for the project, they said, according to a report by the Economic Times.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

