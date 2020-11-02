172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|ril-share-price-slips-9-post-september-quarter-earnings-6050591.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2020 04:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RIL share price declines 9% post September quarter earnings

The share price rose 31 percent in the last 9 months.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Reliance Industries (RIL) share price shed nearly 9 percent intraday on November 2 after the company reported its September quarter earnings.

On October 30, the company has posted a consolidated profit of Rs 9,567 crore for the quarter ended September 2020, against adjusted profit at Rs 8,380 crore in the June quarter.

Its consolidated revenue jumped 27.2 percent sequentially to Rs 1,28,385 crore.

Close

At 15:20 hrs, Reliance Industries was quoting at Rs 1,872.35, down Rs 182.00, or 8.86 percent on the BSE.

ril

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 2,368.80 and 52-week low Rs 867.45 on 16 September, 2020 and 23 March, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 20.96 percent below its 52-week high and 115.85 percent above its 52-week low.

The share price rose 31 percent in 9 months.
Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd, which owns Jio and Retail, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes moneycontrol.com.
First Published on Nov 2, 2020 03:45 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Reliance Industries

