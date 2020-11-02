RIL share price declines 9% post September quarter earnings

Reliance Industries (RIL) share price shed nearly 9 percent intraday on November 2 after the company reported its September quarter earnings.

On October 30, the company has posted a consolidated profit of Rs 9,567 crore for the quarter ended September 2020, against adjusted profit at Rs 8,380 crore in the June quarter.

Its consolidated revenue jumped 27.2 percent sequentially to Rs 1,28,385 crore.

At 15:20 hrs, Reliance Industries was quoting at Rs 1,872.35, down Rs 182.00, or 8.86 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 2,368.80 and 52-week low Rs 867.45 on 16 September, 2020 and 23 March, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 20.96 percent below its 52-week high and 115.85 percent above its 52-week low.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd, which owns Jio and Retail, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes moneycontrol.com.

The share price rose 31 percent in 9 months.