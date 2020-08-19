172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|ril-share-price-rises-as-retail-arm-acquires-majority-stake-in-netmeds-5725841.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2020 09:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RIL share price rises as retail arm acquires majority stake in Netmeds

There are no governmental or regulatory approvals were required for the said investment.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reliance Industries (RIL) share price rose in early trade on August 19 after the company's retail arm acquired majority stake in an online pharmacy platform, Netmeds.

The company announced that its subsidiary Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL) has acquired a majority equity stake in Vitalic Health (Vitalic) and its subsidiaries for a cash consideration of approximately Rs 620 crore, as per the release.

This investment represents 60% holding in the equity share capital of Vitalic and 100% direct equity ownership of its subsidiaries, viz: Tresara Health, Netmeds Market Place and Dadha Pharma Distribution, it added.

Close

RRVL will further acquire equity stake in Vitalic, through a mix of secondary purchase and primary investment, for at least 80% stake by April 2024, with an option to increase to 100% ownership.

related news

Also Read - RIL buys Netmeds, sets up hot e-pharmacy contest with Amazon

There are no governmental or regulatory approvals required for the said investment.

The investment does not fall within related party transactions and none of RIL’s promoter / promoter group / group companies have any interest in the transaction.

“This investment is aligned with our commitment to provide digital access for everyone in India. The addition of Netmeds enhances Reliance Retail’s ability to provide good quality and affordable health care products and services, and also broadens its digital commerce proposition to include most daily essential needs of consumers," said Isha Ambani, Director, RRVL.

At 09:19 hrs Reliance Industries was quoting at Rs 2,143.85, up Rs 25.10, or 1.18 percent on the BSE.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries (RIL), which also controls Jio Platforms, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments which publishes Moneycontrol.
First Published on Aug 19, 2020 09:28 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Reliance Industries

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.