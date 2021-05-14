RIL share price rises after Jio announces 2 offers for its customers

live bse live

Reliance Industries (RIL) share price rose nearly a percent intraday on May 14 after its digital arm Reliance Jio announces two offers for its customers, especially those from the less-privileged sections.

Jio, working with Reliance Foundation, will provide 300 free minutes of outgoing calls per month (10 minutes per day) for the entire period of the pandemic to JioPhone users who have not been able to recharge due to the pandemic, the company said in a press release.

To further enhance affordability, for every JioPhone plan [1] recharged by JioPhone user, they will get an additional recharge plan of the same value for free. For example, a JioPhone user recharging with Rs 75 plan, will get an additional Rs 75 plan absolutely free.

At 1232 hours, Reliance Industries was quoting at Rs 1,929.05, up Rs 15.50, or 0.81 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 2,368.80 on September 16, 2020 and a 52-week low of Rs 1,393.65 on May 20, 2020. It is trading 18.56 percent below its 52-week high and 38.42 percent above its 52-week low.

: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.