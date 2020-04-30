RIL share price rises 2% ahead of March quarter earnings

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has made a contribution of Rs 500 crore towards the PM-CARES fund. The company has also donated Rs 5 crore each to the governments of Maharashtra and Gujarat to support their fight against the coronavirus pandemic. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Reliance Industries (RIL) share price rose 2 percent in early trade ahead of its March quarter earnings.

The company's January-March quarter earnings are expected to get strong support from Jio business, though refining business could see some decline due to fall in oil prices and nationwide lockdown, according to brokerages.

Brokerages feel the consolidated profit and revenue may see marginal decline sequentially due to some weakness in the refining business, but margin may get support from petrochemicals and telecom segments.

Gross refining margin for the quarter is likely to be around $8.0 a barrel against $9.2 a barrel in December quarter 2019.

At 09:33 hrs Reliance Industries was quoting at Rs 1,445.95, up Rs 19.75, or 1.38 percent on the BSE.

