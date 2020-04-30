App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Apr 30, 2020 10:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RIL share price rises 2% ahead of March quarter earnings

Gross refining margin for the quarter is likely to be around $8.0 a barrel against $9.2 a barrel in December quarter 2019.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has made a contribution of Rs 500 crore towards the PM-CARES fund. The company has also donated Rs 5 crore each to the governments of Maharashtra and Gujarat to support their fight against the coronavirus pandemic. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has made a contribution of Rs 500 crore towards the PM-CARES fund. The company has also donated Rs 5 crore each to the governments of Maharashtra and Gujarat to support their fight against the coronavirus pandemic. (Image: Moneycontrol)
 
 
Reliance Industries (RIL) share price rose 2 percent in early trade ahead of its March quarter earnings.

The company's January-March quarter earnings are expected to get strong support from Jio business, though refining business could see some decline due to fall in oil prices and nationwide lockdown, according to brokerages.

Brokerages feel the consolidated profit and revenue may see marginal decline sequentially due to some weakness in the refining business, but margin may get support from petrochemicals and telecom segments.

Also Read - RIL to report Q4 earnings today: Jio business expected to support numbers

Gross refining margin for the quarter is likely to be around $8.0 a barrel against $9.2 a barrel in December quarter 2019.

At 09:33 hrs Reliance Industries was quoting at Rs 1,445.95, up Rs 19.75, or 1.38 percent on the BSE.

Disclaimer Reliance Industries Ltd, which owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

First Published on Apr 30, 2020 10:01 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Reliance Industries

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.