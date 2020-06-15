App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 09:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RIL share price gains on further stake sale in Jio; right shares debut

Company's partly paid-up rights shares are set to debut on bourses June 15.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Reliance Industries (RIL) share price gains 1 percent in early trade on June 15 after the company announced more deals for its digital arm Jio Platforms.

Over the weekend, two more global investors joined hands with RIL for making investment in the digital arm of the company.

TPG, an investor in companies such as Airbnb, Uber and Spotify, will invest Rs 4,546.80 crore for a 0.93 percent stake in Jio Platforms.

TPG’s investment at an equity valuation of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise valuation of Rs 5.16 lakh crore.

Another investor, L Catterton, the world’s largest consumer-focused private equity firm, will invest Rs 1,894.50 crore in Jio Platforms, in exchange for a 0.39 percent stake.

This a record tenth investment in the company's digital unit in seven weeks.

With this investment, Jio Platforms has raised Rs 104,326.95 crore by selling 22.38 percent stake to the leading global investors including Facebook, Silver LakeVista Equity PartnersGeneral AtlanticKKRMubadala and ADIA, TPG and L Catterton since April 22, 2020.

Also Read - Jio Platforms: From Facebook to L Catterton, here is a fact-box of all the ten deals so far

Also, the company's partly paid-up rights shares debut on bourses on June 15.

Reliance Industries' mega Rs 53,124-crore rights issue was subscribed 1.59 times and received bids worth Rs 84,000 crore on June 3.

Reliance Industries Rights Entitlement had closed on May 29 with 7 percent premium over its intrinsic value.

At 09:19 hrs Reliance Industries was quoting at Rs 1,585.80, down Rs 3.00, or 0.19 percent on the BSE.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries (RIL) is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

First Published on Jun 15, 2020 09:36 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Reliance Industries

