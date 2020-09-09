RIL share price gains as Silver Lake plans to invest Rs 7,500 cr in Reliance Retail

Reliance Industries (RIL) share price gained a percent in the morning trade on September 9 after the company announced that private equity giant Silver Lake Partners will invest Rs 7,500 crore in its retail unit.

This investment comes close on the heels of RIL's minority stake purchase in Kishore Biyani-led Future Group, through its subsidiary Reliance Retail.

The stock price has surged over 93 percent in the last 6 months and was trading at Rs 2,132.00, up Rs 24.95, or 1.18 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 2,139.10 and an intraday low of Rs 2,085.

It was the most active stock on NSE in terms of value with 44,81,167 shares being traded.

Silver Lake Partners is investing Rs 7,500 crore in Reliance Retail in exchange for a 1.75 percent stake. The investment values Reliance Retail at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.21 lakh crore.

This deal is significant as RIL is expanding its retail business and lining up a posse of global investors to take on rivals such as Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart in the world’s second most populous country.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. which publishes moneycontrol.com.