you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

RIL share price gains after arm buys stake in Dunzo

With an investment of $200 million, Reliance Retail will own 25.8% stake in Dunzo on a fully diluted basis.

Moneycontrol News
January 07, 2022 / 09:51 AM IST
 
 
Reliance Industries (RIL) share price gained in the early trade on January 7 after the company's subsidiary Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL) bought 25.8 percent stake in Dunzo for $200 million.

Dunzo has raised $240 million in its latest round of funding. The investment was led by Reliance Retail Ventures, with participation from existing investors Lightbox, Lightrock, 3L Capital and Alteria Capital, Reliance Industries said in its release.

With an investment of $200 million, Reliance Retail will own 25.8 percent stake on a fully diluted basis.

In addition to the funding, Dunzo and Reliance Retail will also enter into certain business partnerships.

Dunzo will enable hyperlocal logistics for the retail stores operated by Reliance Retail, further adding onto Reliance Retail’s omni-channel capabilities.

Dunzo will also facilitate last mile deliveries for JioMart’s merchant network.

"Through our partnership with Dunzo, we will be able to provide increased convenience to Reliance Retail’s consumers and differentiated customer experience through rapid delivery of products from Reliance Retail stores," said Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Retail Ventures.

"Our merchants will get access to the hyperlocal delivery network of Dunzo to support their growth as they move their business online through Jio Mart," she added.

At 09:20 hrs, Reliance Industries was quoting at Rs 2,440.00, up Rs 23.40, or 0.97 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 2,750 and a 52-week low of Rs 1,830 on 19 October, 2021 and 29 January, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 11.27 percent below its 52-week high and 33.33 percent above its 52-week low.

Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Reliance Industries
first published: Jan 7, 2022 09:51 am

