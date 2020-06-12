App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2020 10:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RIL share price falls 2% ahead of rights shares listing

Mukesh Ambani has received 5.52 lakh partly paid-up equity shares in a mega Rs 53,124-crore rights issue.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reliance Industries (RIL) share price fell 2 percent in the morning trade on June 12 as the company's partly paid-up rights shares are set to debut on bourses June 15.

Given the hefty fund raising in Jio Platforms from marquee global investors and tech companies such as Facebook, Silver LakeVista Equity PartnersGeneral AtlanticKKRMubadala and ADIA, many experts feel listing price will be in the range of Rs 650-700.

"We are expecting a 5-7 percent premium for partly paid-up rights share. We remain constructive on Reliance Industries and recommend hold rating," Vineeta Sharma, Head of Research at Narnolia Financial Advisors told Moneycontrol.

Close

Reliance Industries' mega Rs 53,124-crore rights issue was subscribed 1.59 times and received bids worth Rs 84,000 crore on June 3.

related news

Reliance Industries Rights Entitlement had closed on May 29 with 7 percent premium over its intrinsic value.

Also Read - RIL rights issue: Mukesh Ambani and family receive 38.39 lakh partly paid-up shares

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani has received 5.52 lakh partly paid-up equity shares in a mega Rs 53,124-crore rights issue, as per the company's BSE filing.

According to the latest shareholding pattern published on the exchange, Ambani now has 80.52 lakh equity shares (or 0.12 percent) of RIL, which increased from 75 lakh shares held before the rights issue.

His family, including himself, has received 38,39,278 partly paid-up rights equity shares, taking their total shareholding to 5,60,01,426 shares (0.85 percent), up from 5,21,62,148 equity shares (0.84 percent) held earlier.

At 09:36 hrs Reliance Industries was quoting at Rs 1,519.60, down Rs 17.90, or 1.16 percent on the BSE.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Moneycontrol.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 12, 2020 10:00 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Reliance Industries

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Airlines heave sigh of relief as domestic travel demand picks up despite COVID scare: Report

Airlines heave sigh of relief as domestic travel demand picks up despite COVID scare: Report

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 12: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gujarat cross 22,000

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 12: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gujarat cross 22,000

Repatriation flights on June 12: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Repatriation flights on June 12: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

most popular

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.