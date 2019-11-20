RIL share price adds 4% as Credit Suisse raises target

Reliance Industries share price touched its 52-week high of Rs 1,571, rising over 4 percent in early trade on November 20 after foreign broking house Credit Suisse raise the target price.

Credit Suisse has maintained neutral rating on Reliance Industries, while raised the target price to Rs 1,400 from Rs 1,210 per share.

According to the research house, Jio's tariff increase could bring an annual cash flow of more than $1.5 billion, which will help the company achieve zero net debt target by FY21.

Credit Suisse has raised FY20/21/22 EPS estimates by 15%/12%/20% and increase EV for Jio to $67 billion.

Reliance Jio said it would take measures including an appropriate increase in tariffs in the next few weeks.

We will also work with the government and comply with the regulatory regime to strengthen the industry to benefit Indian consumers and take measures including an appropriate increase in tariffs in next few weeks in a manner that does not adversely impact data consumption or growth in digital adoption and sustains investments, the company said in a press release.

However, the company is inching towards the Rs 10 lakh crore market capitalisation as currently, it stands at Rs 990,176.63 crore.

At 09:24 hrs Reliance Industries was quoting at Rs 1,569.50, up Rs 59.70, or 3.95 percent on the BSE.