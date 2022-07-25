RIL Q1 Results | What should investors do with the stock as PAT rises 46.3%?

Shares of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) remained in focus on July 25 after company reported lower-than-expected, but still better numbers for the quarter ended 30 June 2022.

RIL on Friday reported a 46.3 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 17,955 crore for the Q1Fy23, which was below analysts' expectations of 25,238.8 crore.

The oil-to-telecom giant reported a 54.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated revenue from operations at Rs 2.23 lakh crore, which was also below Street's estimate of Rs 2.4 lakh crore.

"Despite significant challenges posed by the tight crude markets and higher energy and freight costs, O2C business has delivered its best performance ever. I am also happy with the progress of our Consumer platforms," said Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani in a press statement.

RIL's consolidated operating profit climbed 45.8 percent YoY to a record high of Rs 40,179 crore during the April-June quarter of FY23.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

Here is what brokerages have to say about stock and the company post June quarter earnings:

Sharekhan

RIL is our top pick and we expect continued strong earnings traction in its consumer-centric business – Jio (likely further telecom tariff hike and ramp-up of home broadband) and retail (high growth in retail, led by market share gain and new commerce).

Further, value unlocking in digital and retail (with a likely IPO for consumer business) would add value to shareholders’ return over the coming years. Hence, we maintain Buy on RIL with an unchanged SoTP-based price target of Rs 3,050.

Morgan Stanley

Research firm Morgan Stanley has kept overweight rating on the stock with a target at Rs 3,253 per share.

The Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was in-line, but 550 bps higher tax rate & depreciation drove 10 percent earnings miss.

The shutdown in chemicals & refinery operations did surprise negatively, while telecom & consumer retail performance were in-line with estimates, reported CNBC-TV18.

JPMorgan

Broking house JPMorgan has maintained overweight rating on the stock with a target at Rs 3,170 per share.

The strong operating EBITDA across businesses with O2C leading the way.

JPMorgan feels that FY23 should be a strong year for earnings, reported CNBC-TV18.

Macquarie

Research house Macquarie has Macquarie kept underperform rating on the stock with a target at Rs 2,000 per share.

The solid operational performance boosted by refining margin & gas price, while 20 percent EPS miss was on other income & tax.

Macquarie increasing EPS estimate by 1-2 percent to Rs 100 per share, reported CNBC-TV18.

Credit Suisse

Brokerage firm Credit Suisse has maintained neutral rating on the stock with a target priced of Rs 2,510.

There was a weak O2C and high capex intensity. The next event for the stock is AGM where we expect more disclosure on new energy and financial services.

Broking house cut FY23/FY24 EPS estimates by 8 percent/3 percent due to weak Q1FY23, reported CNBC-TV18.

Jefferies

Research house Jefferies has maintained buy rating on the stock with a target at Rs 2,960 per share.

EBITDA missed the estimate by 1 percent on weaker than expected refining, while retail growth aided by the favourable base.

The margin was disappointed on higher network operating costs.

The regulatory overhang has receded in O2C and see firm margin in FY23, reported CNBC-TV18.

CLSA

Brokerage house CLSA has kept buy rating on the stock with a target at Rs 2,950 per share.

It was a record quarter with strong profit growth but below forecast. The telecom & retail EBITDA only a tad below & business momentum remains strong.

CLSA feels that it is one of best earnings growth stories in India’s large cap space, reported CNBC-TV18.

At 09:17 hrs Reliance Industries was quoting at Rs 2,446.00, down Rs 56.90, or 2.27 percent on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions. Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.