App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2020 09:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RIL hits record high as it becomes net debt-free ahead of its target

PIF’s investment will translate into a 2.32% equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reliance Industries (RIL) share price touched 52-week high of Rs 1,680 rising over 1 percent in the opening trade on June 19 as the company said the record investments it received for Jio Platforms and a mega rights issue helped it become net debt-free well ahead of its March 2021 target.

The company also said it is looking to list Jio & Reliance Retail within 5 years.

"We have received strong interest from strategic and financial investors in our consumer businesses, Jio and Reliance Retail. We will induct leading global partners in these businesses in the next few quarters, and move towards listing of both these companies within the next five years," said Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries.

Close

The company has raised over Rs 168,818 crore in just 58 days through investments by global tech investors of Rs 115,693.95 crore and rights issue of Rs 53,124.20 crore.

related news

In an another deal, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund will invest Rs 11,367 crore in Jio Platforms.

This investment values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore.

Also Read - PIF-Jio deal | Record investor participation in Jio Platforms takes RIL to striking distance from net zero debt

PIF’s investment will translate into a 2.32% equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis.

With this investment, Jio Platforms has raised Rs 115,693.95 crore by selling 24.7 percent stake to the leading global investors including Facebook, Silver LakeVista Equity PartnersGeneral AtlanticKKRMubadalaADIATPG and L Catterton, since April 2020.

"I welcome PIF as a valued partner in Jio Platforms and look forward to their sustained support and guidance as we take ambitious steps to accelerate India’s digital transformation for enriching and empowering the lives of 1.3 billion Indians," said Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries (RIL) is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

First Published on Jun 19, 2020 09:39 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Reliance Industries

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Lancet study | Face masks, physical distancing more effective in preventing COVID-19 than face shields

Lancet study | Face masks, physical distancing more effective in preventing COVID-19 than face shields

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 19: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Delhi near 50,000 mark

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 19: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Delhi near 50,000 mark

Japan says economy 'almost stopped worsening', raising view for first time since 2018

Japan says economy 'almost stopped worsening', raising view for first time since 2018

most popular

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

US considers expanding current visa restrictions for foreign workers: Report

US considers expanding current visa restrictions for foreign workers: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.