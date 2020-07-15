RIL shares hit record high ahead of AGM; Kotak raises target

Reliance Industries (RIL) share price touched a fresh record high of Rs 1,948.75 intraday on July 15 ahead its 43rd Annual General Meeting later today.

The oil-telecom-to-retail major recently crossed Rs 12 lakh crore in market capitalisation becoming the first listed Indian entity to achieve the feat.

Kotak Institutional Equities has reiterated a buy rating on the stock and raised its SoTP-based FV to Rs 2,150 from Rs 1,750 earlier, ascribing higher value to the retail business and rolling forward to September 2021.

"Our estimates remain largely unchanged as we incorporate the recent transactions and FY2020 AR. Progress on digital commerce business, monetization of incremental ecosystem opportunities, increase in telecom tariffs and recovery in O2C business environment are the key catalysts to watch out for," it added.

Potential closure of transactions related to O2C and fiber-InvIT, and further strategic partnerships in digital services and retail business can be positive triggers as well, it added further.

At 10:02 hrs, Reliance Industries was quoting at Rs 1,941.35, up Rs 24.70, or 1.29 percent on the BSE.

