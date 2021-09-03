RIL hits fresh record high, market cap above Rs 15 lakh crore as Reliance Retail takes controlling stake in Just Dial

live bse live

Reliance Industries (RIL) share price hit fresh record high of Rs 2,383.80 in the afternooon on September 3 after the company's subsidiary Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL) acquired controlling stake in Just Dial. The stock crossed its earlier all-time high of Rs 2,369.35.

It was trading higher by Rs 82.45 or 3.59 percent at Rs 2,376.10, with a market capitalisation of Rs 15,06,315.08 crore on the BSE, at 13:58 hours IST.

"On September 1, 2021, Just Dial, pursuant to the preferential issue, allotted 2.12 crore equity shares of Rs 10 each at a price of Rs 1022.25 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 1012.25 per equity share) representing 25.35 percent of the post-preferential issue paid-up share capital of Just Dial to RRVL," Reliance Retail said in its press release.

Earlier on July 20, 2021, RRVL acquired 1.31 crore equity shares of Rs 10 each of Just Dial at a price of Rs 1,020 per equity share from Mr. VSS Mani on the floor of the stock exchange through the block window facility.

This acquisition represents 15.63 percent of the post-preferential issue paid-up equity share capital of Just Dial.

RRVL reported a consolidated turnover of Rs 157,629 crore (USD 21.6 billion) and net profit of Rs 5,481 crore (USD 750 million) for the year ended March 31, 2021.

The Just Dial share was quoting at Rs 1,004.50, up Rs 23.40, or 2.39 percent on the BSE.

: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.