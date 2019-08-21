Riga Sugar locked at lower circuit after CFO resigns

There were pending sell orders of 499 shares, with no buyers available.
Shares of Riga Sugar Company locked at 5 percent lower circuit after resignation of its CFO.
Satya Ranjan Mallick has resigned from the post of chief financial officer (CFO) of the company with effect from August 16, 2019.
At 1129 hrs, Riga Sugar Company was quoting at Rs 6.88, down Rs 0.36, or 4.97 percent.
First Published on Aug 21, 2019 12:33 pm