Rewind 2022: HDFC, Adani Enterprises and other memed stocks of the year

Shailaja Mohapatra
Dec 28, 2022 / 09:30 AM IST

Though many stocks made headlines this year, the ones that left a mark were those that were picked up by the meme community. Reddit, Twitter, and WhatsApp were all flooded by them and investors had a good laugh in a year marred by market volatility

India Pakistan T20 World Cup match, Argentina versus France in FIFA’s final showdown and Indian equity markets in 2022 ― all three had something in common ― they set hearts racing with nail biting twists and turns. If you look at the Nifty’s move this year, from 17,600 to 15,300 to 18,800 and back to 17,900 ― investors bled money, made money and again lost some before closing the year. It was nothing short of a roller-coaster ride.

Many stocks made headlines but the ones that really left a mark were those that were picked up by the meme community. Be it a stunning rally or a disappointing decline, memes made some stocks eternal this year. Reddit, Twitter, and WhatsApp were all flooded by them and investors had a good laugh in a year marred by market volatility. Let’s take a look at some.

HDFC twins

On April 4, before the market opened, an announcement took everyone by surprise. A transformational merger between HDFC and HDFC Bank sent newsrooms into a scurry. It was not anticipated. There were hardly any whispers on such a deal brewing. “I am disappointed with media intelligence,” said Deepak Parekh as he addressed reporters in a press conference.

Nevertheless, the announcement gave enough fodder to memers who unleashed their creativity. As the merger is all set to create a $160-billion financial services behemoth, investors were quick to liken it to Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s popular dialogue from Gangs of Wasseypur – Kabhi kabhi lagta hai apun hi bhagwan hai.