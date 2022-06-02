Restaurant Brands Asia: Set to emerge stronger, post COVID-19

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Restaurant Brands Asia’s (formerly Burger King India; RBA; CMP: Rs 102; Market cap: Rs 5,044 crore) Q4FY22 performance was affected by the Omicron wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Its operations, both in India and in Indonesia, got hit. RBA had recently acquired the Indonesia operations. Going ahead, Indian operations will continue to see aggressive store as well as café business expansion. Given the relatively lower penetration (315 restaurants and 35 cafes, as of March 2022), RBA has a huge growth...