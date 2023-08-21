Repro India gains 4.9% as Morgan Stanley Asia picks ups shares

Mumbai-based Repro India is a global book distribution and printing company providing retail, educational, print, and e-book services.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Shares of Repro India were trading around 4 percent higher on August 21, after Morgan Stanley Asia picked up shares of the print and publishing solutions provider.

Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte bought 1.65 lakh shares (1.24 percent equity) of Repro India, via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 800 per share.

Follow our market blog for all the live action

Previously, in May 2023, Madhuri Madhusudan Kela, investor and founder of MK Ventures, picked up 4.75 lakh shares in the company after Malabar India Fund Ltd. sold 5.12 lakh shares, or nearly 4.5 percent of the total equity, at Rs 425 per share.

The financials

For Q1FY24, Repro India reported a consolidated revenue of Rs 120 crore, up by 13 percent from the previous fiscal. According to the company, the digital business saw a 31 percent year-on-year growth in revenue (55% of the total revenue share). For the quarter ending June 2023, the Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew by 46 percent year-on-year to Rs 13 crore. EBITDA margin grew to 10.9% from 8.4% for the same period. Net Profit for the same period was up to Rs 3.04 crore from Rs 0.18 crore.

As of 9:30 am, the stock volume was 108,143, higher than the 20 day average of 38,989.

Mumbai-based Repro India is a global book distribution and printing company providing retail, educational, print and e-book services.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​​​​​​​​