Reporter's Take | Venture debt gaining traction among unicorns

Venture debt firm Trifecta Capital has invested Rs 100 crore in SuperMarket Grocery Supplies Pvt Ltd, the parent firm of online grocery company BigBasket.

BigBasket last announced a fund raise of $150 million from Mirae Asset-Naver Asia Growth Fund, CDC Group and existing investor Alibaba Group.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Priyanka Sahay to know more about the deal and to understand why venture debt is gaining traction in the startup space.