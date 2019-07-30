App
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2019 06:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | Venture debt gaining traction among unicorns

The fund will be used to meet the working capital and capex requirements of the company.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Venture debt firm Trifecta Capital has invested Rs 100 crore in SuperMarket Grocery Supplies Pvt Ltd, the parent firm of online grocery company BigBasket.

BigBasket last announced a fund raise of $150 million from Mirae Asset-Naver Asia Growth Fund, CDC Group and existing investor Alibaba Group.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Priyanka Sahay to know more about the deal and to understand why venture debt is gaining traction in the startup space.

Watch the video for more.
First Published on Jul 30, 2019 06:02 pm

