Repco Home Finance: Strong recovery, momentum to continue

Khushboo Rai   •

Sharp improvement seen across key metrices in Q2. Although loan book growth remained muted, spreads, margin and returns improved sequentially

Repco Home Finance: UK-based AMC Omnis Global Emerging Markets Equity Opportunities Fund buys 4.76 lakh shares in Repco Home Finance. UK-based asset management firm Omnis Portfolio Investments Icvc-omnis Global Emerging Markets Equity Opportunities Fund bought 4,76,998 equity shares in the company at an average price of Rs 232.4 per share.
Highlights Healthy disbursement growth, rising repayments Stabilising asset quality, restructured portfolio saw enhanced recovery Slight improvement in margins and spreads, sequentially Improvement in profitability on lower provisions Loan book growth guidance intact Valuation attractive, risk-reward ratio extremely favourable Repco Home Finance Ltd (Repco; CMP: Rs 249; M Cap: Rs 1,556 crore) is an established housing finance company in south India, with over 16 years of operations, especially in Tier 2 and 3 cities. Repco’s focus is on niche, small-ticket, non-salaried home loans, which can give higher spreads,...

