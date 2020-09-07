Repco Home Finance shares hit 5% upper circuit after Q1 PAT rises 3%

Repco Home Finance share price jumped 5 percent after the company declared its Q1 results.

The company reported consolidated total income which was up by 4.1 percent YoY to Rs 341.92 crore in Q1 FY21. Net interest income (NII) stood at Rs 127.31 crore in Q1 FY21. Operating profit for Q1 FY21 stood at Rs 85.86 crore which was down by 10.6 percent YoY as against Rs 95.99 crore in Q1 FY20.

Consolidated profit after tax came in at Rs 69.5 crore for the quarter ending June 2020. It was up by 3.1 percent YoY, as compared to Rs 67.4 crore it had reported in Q1 FY20.

The stock touched the upper circuit of Rs 181.90 per share and was trading at Rs 181.90, up Rs 8.65, or 4.99 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 181.90 and an intraday low of Rs 181.90.

The company in an exchange filing said that the Registrar of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from September 24, 2020 to September 30, 2020 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of payment of dividend for the financial year 2019-20 and the 20thAnnual General Meeting.

The Dividend if any declared by the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting will be paid within 30 days of declaration of dividend to the shareholders, it added.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the company has zero promoter pledge and has been showing growth in net profit with increasing profit margin (QoQ).

Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish.

