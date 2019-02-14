Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2019 11:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Repco Home Finance plunges 10% despite robust Q3 numbers

Revenue jumped 11 percent to Rs 304 crore versus Rs 274 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Repco Home Finance declined 10 percent intraday Thursday despite company posted robust numbers for the quarter ended December 2018.

The company has reported 31 percent jump in its Q3 net profit to Rs 55.64 crore versus Rs 42.42 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue jumped 11 percent to Rs 304 crore versus Rs 274 crore.

The loans sanctions surged to Rs 805.2 crore, while loans disbursements surged 12 percent to Rs 733.2 crore.

The net interest margins and interest spread stood at 4.4% and 3.0% respectively.

At 10:55 hrs Repco Home Finance was quoting at Rs 330.55, down Rs 35.10, or 9.60 percent.

For more market news, click here
First Published on Feb 14, 2019 11:11 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.