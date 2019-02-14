Repco Home Finance plunges 10% despite robust Q3 numbers

Shares of Repco Home Finance declined 10 percent intraday Thursday despite company posted robust numbers for the quarter ended December 2018.

The company has reported 31 percent jump in its Q3 net profit to Rs 55.64 crore versus Rs 42.42 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue jumped 11 percent to Rs 304 crore versus Rs 274 crore.

The loans sanctions surged to Rs 805.2 crore, while loans disbursements surged 12 percent to Rs 733.2 crore.

The net interest margins and interest spread stood at 4.4% and 3.0% respectively.

At 10:55 hrs Repco Home Finance was quoting at Rs 330.55, down Rs 35.10, or 9.60 percent.