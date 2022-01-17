MARKET NEWS

Renaissance Global share price rises 7% on strategic licensing agreement with NFL Properties LLC

The agreement with NFL along with its existing strategic licensing agreements with Enchanted Disney Fine Jewellery, Hallmark, Star Wars and Disney Treasures augments the company's portfolio of licensed brands.

Moneycontrol News
January 17, 2022 / 01:23 PM IST
 
 
Shares of Renaissance Global rose 7 percent intraday to Rs 1,039 apiece on January 17 after company announced strategic licensing agreement with NFL Properties LLC.

"Renaissance Global has today announced a licensing agreement with the National Football League (NFL). Through this agreement, Renaissance and the NFL will collaborate to design unique branded jewellery collection using NFL intellectual property, company said in its release.

This unique collection will be marketed to consumers in the US, it added.

The licensing agreement with NFL along with its existing strategic licensing agreements with Enchanted Disney Fine Jewellery, Hallmark, Star Wars and Disney Treasures augments the company’s portfolio of licensed brands.

The National Football League (NFL) is an iconic American brand that is loved by all football enthusiasts across the globe. We are delighted to announce this strategic partnership that brings with it huge synergies and growth dynamics, said Sumit Shah – Chairman and Global CEO, Renaissance Global Limited

At 13:20 the scrip was trading at Rs 1028.95 apiece on the BSE, up 5.99 percent, while the benchmark Sensex was at 61,292.50, up 69.47 points or 0.11 percent.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,090.90 and a 52-week low of Rs 275.00 on 03 January, 2022 and 28 January, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 5.03 percent below its 52-week high and 276.75 percent above its 52-week low.

Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Renaissance Global
first published: Jan 17, 2022 01:23 pm

