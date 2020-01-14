Religare Enterprises share price locked at upper circuit after Ashish Kacholia buys stake

Religare Enterprises share price locked at 5 percent upper circuit on January 14 after veteran investor Ashish Kacholia bought 40,00,000 shares of the company through a bulk deal on NSE on January 13.

Kacholia bought the shares of Religare Enterprises at an average price of Rs 44 per share, taking the cumulative value of the transaction to Rs 17.6 crore, data on the exchange showed.

Besides Kacholia, another investor Mukul Mahavirprasad Agrawal bought 26,04,206 shares of Religare Enterprises for Rs 11.46 crore, at an average price of Rs 44.

Meanwhile, Axis Bank sold 90,00,000 shares of Religare Enterprises through a bulk deal on NSE for Rs 39.6 crore, at an average price of Rs 44 per share.

There were pending buy orders of 1,531,244 shares, with no sellers available.