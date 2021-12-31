MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Membership Bonanza for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers| Unlock deals from PharmEasy and EazyDiner worth Rs. 2349/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Reliance up after subsidiary signs pact to buy 100% of UK’s Faradion

Reliance will use Faradion’s technology at its proposed fully integrated energy storage giga-factory which is part of the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex project at Jamnagar.

December 31, 2021 / 09:42 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) share price rose in early trade today after the company's subsidiary signed definitive agreements to acquire 100 percent of sodium ion battery tech provider Faradion.

Reliance New Energy Solar (RNESL) will acquire 100% of Faradion for an enterprise value of 100 million pounds.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

Under the deal, RNESL will subscribe to new equity shares of Faradion for 31.59 million pounds, of which 25 million pounds will be used as growth capital for accelerating commercial rollout and the balance for repayment of debt and other fees.

Reliance will use Faradion’s technology at its proposed fully integrated energy storage giga-factory which is part of the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex project at Jamnagar.

Close

Related stories

“We welcome Faradion and its experienced team to the Reliance family. This will further strengthen and build upon our ambition to create one of the most advanced and integrated new energy ecosystems and put India at the forefront of leading battery technologies," said Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries.

At 09:17 hrs Reliance Industries was quoting at Rs 2,373.05, up Rs 16.60 or 0.70 percent on the BSE.

Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Reliance Industries
first published: Dec 31, 2021 09:41 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.