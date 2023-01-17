 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Reliance gains as Jefferies raises target price to Rs 3,500 on green hydrogen boost

Sandip Das
Jan 17, 2023 / 01:25 PM IST

"Initial incentives of Rs 19,740 crore is only a beginning and is dwarfed by subsidies announced by the US and the EU. Any meaningful capital subsidy to RIL should aid $ 8 billion valuation of its green H2 foray," Jefferies said.

Jefferies has a buy tag on the heavyweight stock with up to 42 percent upside or price target of Rs 3,500 from current level. Jefferies believes that Reliance's recovery in gross refining margin (GRMs) was ahead of its estimates. Faster consolidation in telecom leads to tariff upside in Jio while possible public listing of Jio re-rating valuation multiple, it said.

Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) traded in the green in the early trading hours on Tuesday and was one of the positive contributors to the upswing in the Nifty and the Sensex.

At 11:22am, Reliance Industries was quoting at Rs 2,463.10, up Rs 18.40, or 0.75 percent, on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 2,469.45 and an intraday low of Rs 2,452.

Global research and broking firm Jefferies has a 'buy' tag on the heavyweight stock with up to 42 percent upside or price target of Rs 3,500 from the current level.

Jefferies believes that Reliance's recovery in gross refining margin (GRMs) was ahead of its estimates. Faster consolidation in telecom leads to tariff upside in Jio, while possible public listing of Jio re-rating valuation multiple, it said.

The research firm said that the EU and India's 2030 green hydrogen (H2) targets translate into a $74 billion total addressable market (TAM) for Reliance's electrolyser manufacturing business.