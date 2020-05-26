App
Last Updated : May 26, 2020 03:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Power share price locked at upper circuit on winning lawsuit in Indonesia

There were pending sell orders of 831,764 shares, with no buyers available.

Reliance Power share price locked at 5 percent upper circuit on May 26 after the company won a lawsuit in an Indonesian court.

Reliance Power Netherlands BV, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has won a lawsuit in the Central Jakarta district court in Indonesia, challenging the validity of Singapore arbitration award favouring Reliance Power.

Kokos Jiang and Prestige Capital Holdings, who were respondents in the arbitration, had filed a lawsuit in Jakarta court requesting nullification of the entire arbitration award.

As per the said Singapore arbitration award, arbitrators had ordered Kokos Jiang (earlier Known as Kokos Leo Lim) and Prestige Capital Holdings Limited, Seychelles to pay Reliance Power Netherlands BV a sum of USD 43.2 million along with default interest.

The Indonesian court has further reinforced the ongoing award execution process.

The total dues payable stand at $68 million as on the day of judgment.

Reliance Power is on track to execute the award for a sum of $68 million (Rs 510 crore) during FY 2020-21.

At 14:52 hrs, Reliance Power was quoting at Rs 1.74, down Rs 0.09, or 4.92 percent on the BSE.

There were pending sell orders of 831,764 shares, with no buyers available.

First Published on May 26, 2020 03:17 pm

