Reliance Power locked in 5% lower circuit on poor Q2 show

Reliance Power was locked in 5 percent lower circuit on November 15 after the company reported a poor set of numbers for the September quarter.

The company's Q2 net profit fell 69.4 percent at Rs 45.1 crore versus Rs 147.4 crore, while revenue was down 6 percent at Rs 2019.6 crore versus Rs 2148.9 crore, YoY

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were down 14 percent at Rs 845.2 crore versus Rs 982.5 crore, while the EBITDA margin was down 380 bps at 41.9 percent, YoY.

At 1343 hours, Reliance Power was quoting at Rs 3.99, down Rs 0.20 on the BSE.