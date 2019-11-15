App
Stocks
Last Updated : Nov 15, 2019 03:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Power locked in 5% lower circuit on poor Q2 show

There were pending sell orders of 1,506,672 shares, with no buyers available.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Reliance Power was locked in 5 percent lower circuit on November 15 after the company reported a poor set of numbers for the September quarter.

The company's Q2 net profit fell 69.4 percent at Rs 45.1 crore versus Rs 147.4 crore, while revenue was down 6 percent at Rs 2019.6 crore versus Rs 2148.9 crore, YoY

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were down 14 percent at Rs 845.2 crore versus Rs 982.5 crore, while the EBITDA margin was down 380 bps at 41.9 percent, YoY.

At 1343 hours, Reliance Power was quoting at Rs 3.99, down Rs 0.20 on the BSE.

There were pending sell orders of 1,506,672 shares, with no buyers available.

First Published on Nov 15, 2019 03:35 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

