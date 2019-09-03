App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2019 02:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Naval slips 4% after subsidiary admits for corporate insolvency resolution process

There were pending sell orders of 12,605,549 shares, with no buyers available.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of Reliance Naval and Engineering shed 4 percent intraday on September 3 after its subsidiary company admitted for a corporate insolvency resolution process.

RMOL Engineering and Offshore, a wholly-owned non-material subsidiary of the company has been admitted for corporate insolvency resolution process with NCLT, Ahmedabad Bench, for a claim of Rs 159.62 crore, filed by IFCI, as per company release on BSE.

There were pending sell orders of 12,605,549 shares, with no buyers available.

At 14:12 hrs Reliance Naval and Engineering was quoting at Rs 0.88, down Rs 0.04, or 4.35 percent.

First Published on Sep 3, 2019 02:27 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

