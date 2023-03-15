 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Reliance Jio may cut Bharti Airtel tariff premium to 33% with postpaid tariff hike: CLSA

Mar 15, 2023 / 01:39 PM IST

The postpaid family plan starts at Rs 399 but with three add-on SIM cards for a family of four, takes the total to Rs 996

Jio Plus will be available beginning March 22, 2023 in all Jio Stores and via home delivery.

Reliance Jio hopes to beef up its subscriber base with the just-launched family postpaid plans, but the plan is comparable to that of its competitors, believes foreign broking firm CLSA.

The postpaid family plan starts at Rs 399 but with three add-on SIM cards for a family of four, takes the total to Rs 996. Both Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have similar plans at Rs 999.

"Although Reliance Jio's new entry family postpaid plan will renew expectations of subscriber gains, postpaid is not as price sensitive," noted CLSA in a report.