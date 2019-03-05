Reliance Infrastructure advances 6% on order win worth Rs 648cr

Share price of Reliance Infrastructure rose 6 percent intraday Tuesday as company bagged a contract worth Rs 648 crore.

Reliance Infrastructure E&C has received the letter of award (LoA) from the Airport Authority of India (AAI) of a contract worth Rs 648 crore for the construction of new greenfield Airport at Hirasar in Rajkot district of Gujarat.

The company had participated in the tender for engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract independently as a main contractor, as per company release.

The airport is to be completed within 30 months from the date of issue of letter of award (LoA).

Reliance Infrastructure E&C, CEO, Arun Gupta, said, “Our strong credentials in infrastructure projects execution are borne out by the successful execution of large scale transportation and power projects. The Hirasar airport project will further strengthens Reliance Infrastructure's bona fide to be a leader in infrastructure projects.”

At 11:04 hrs Reliance Infrastructure was quoting at Rs 132.30, up Rs 7.00, or 5.59 percent on the BSE.