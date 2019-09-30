Reliance Infra shares tank 14% despite Anil Ambani's assurance on reducing debt

Reliance Infrastructure cracked 14 percent to touch a fresh all-time low of Rs 28.70 on BSE on September 30 and was on course to extend the losing streak into the fourth consecutive session.

The shares plunged even as Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group Chairman Anil Ambani said the company was on track to reduce the debt even further.

The company would focus on infra projects in India, while in the defence space he would look to tie up with global players, Anil Ambani said.

"Two future areas of growth will be defence and engineering and construction… Expect the Versova-Bandra sealink, Mumbai to be built in five years from zero date," he said.

Ambani said rumours and reckless selling in the last six months had caused collateral damage to his NBFC. Calling it unfortunate, he said the true value of the business was not recognised even though the company increased the number of retail shareholders by 10 lakh.

Over the last 15 months, Ambani said, the company had repaid more than Rs 35,000 crore debt. He said the company would repay another Rs 15,000 crore by March 2020, even though there was no funding.

Reliance Infrastructure shares were trading at Rs 29.80, down 10.78 percent, on BSE.

