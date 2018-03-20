App
Mar 20, 2018 12:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Infra arm moves Delhi HC over arbitration award against DMRC; stock up 5%

Subsidiary Delhi Airport Metro Express has moved the Delhi High Court seeking execution of the Arbitration award it had won against Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Reliance Infrastructure share price rallied 5 percent intraday Tuesday after the company's subsidiary DAMEPL has moved the Delhi High Court over the execution of Arbitration award against DMRC.

"...subsidiary Delhi Airport Metro Express Pvt. Ltd. (DAMEPL) has moved the Delhi High Court seeking execution of the Arbitration award it had won against Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC)," the company said in its filing.

The arbitral award was recently upheld by a single judge bench of the Delhi High Court.

In its petition filed under section 36 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act in the division bench headed by Chief Justice of Delhi HC, DAMEPL has sought an order for the execution of the award dated May 11, 2017 passed by the Arbitral Tribunal and direct DMRC to pay a around Rs 5,200 crore, the company said.

This includes principal amount of Rs 2,945.54 crore along with interest as on date, it added.

At 12:03 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 443.15, up Rs 18.85, or 4.44 percent on the BSE.

