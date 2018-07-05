Reliance Industries turns flat post AGM; Telecom & Cable TV stocks bleed up to 14%

Shares of Reliance Industries turned flat after posting a gain of 2 percent intraday Thursday. It has announced the launch of JioGigaFiber in its 41st annual general meeting.

The company launched 'Jio Giga' Router & 'Jio Giga TV' set-top box, which enabled the voice command feature on the TV as well which weighed on shares of Cable TV companies such as Hathway Cable, Den Networks as well as Siti Network.

At 12:30 PM, Siti Network slipped 5.4 percent, Hathway Cable was down 13 percent, and Den Network was down 7 percent.

At company's 41st AGM Mukesh Ambani, CMD of the company said that Reliance has doubled its customer base for Jio to 215 million within 22 months of the beginning.

Mukesh Ambani says data usage increased to 125 crore GB to 240 crore GB and voice usage increased from 250 crore minutes per day to 530 crore minutes per day.

"The video consumption increased from 165 crore hours per month to 340 crore hours per month," he added.

Telecom stocks such as Bharti Airtel and Idea Cellular pared gains and turned flat to negative. Bharti Airtel slipped 1.2 percent while Idea was down 0.2 percent.

At 12:10 hrs Reliance Industries was quoting at Rs 993.05, up Rs 3, or 0.30 percent on the BSE.

Jio will be present in every district, taluka & gram panchayat of India. Capacity utilisation of Jio network less than 20 percent currently. Jio can multiply capacity utilisation without additional investments.

"We are on track for 99 percent population coverage with 4G LTE," Ambani said.

"We will now extend fiber connectivity to homes, merchants, small and medium enterprises and large enterprises simultaneously across 1,100 cities to offer the most advanced fiber-based broadband connectivity solutions," he said further.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.